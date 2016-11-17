The Bachelor and The Bachelorette can remind you that love...is complicated.
The latest drama comes from the most recent The Bachelor couple, Ben Higgins and winner Lauren Bushnell. The two got engaged on the season 20 finale this past March. Millions of viewers saw him propose to her with an estimated $95,000, 4.25-carat, platinum square-cut halo-style diamond Neil Lane engagement ring. The two now star on the Freeform reality show Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After?
On Tuesday's episode, Higgins told Bushnell he wanted to call off their wedding.
"I feel like we have so much to figure out that it's hard for me at this point to really feel comfortable getting married," he said.
"So you're saying the wedding is off?" she asked.
"Yeah," he replied. "I am."
The couple remains together.
"I'm not leaving you," Higgins told Bushnell. "I'm not. Don't think that for a second."
She later said, that "if Ben needs a little more time to feel comfortable getting married, that he should really have it because in the end, it won't matter if this wedding's a little bit later."
Overall, just three out of 20 The Bachelor couples and five out of 12 The Bachelorette pairs remain together today. So that's a 15 percent success rate for The Bachelor and 41 percent success rate for the latter.
Several The Bachelor and The Bachelorette couples have gone on to wed and live happily ever after together—examples include Trista Rehn and Ryan Sutter and Catherine Giudice and Sean Lowe.
But these other pairs called off their engagements and also split:
The Bachelor season two's Aaron Buerge and winner Helene Eksterowicz
ABC
The Bachelor season three's Andrew Firestone and Jen Schefft
ABC
The Bachelor season six's Byron Velvick and Mary Delgado
ABC
The Bachelor season 10's Andrew Baldwin and Tessa Horst
ABC
The Bachelor season 12's Matt Grant and Shayne Lamas
ABC/ADAM LARKEY
The Bachelor season 13's Jason Mesnick and Melissa Rycroft
ABC/MATT KLITSCHER
The Bachelor season 14's Jake Pavelka and Vienna Girardi
ABC/MATT KLITSCHER
The Bachelor season 15's Brad Womack and Emily Maynard
ABC/MARK WESSELS
The Bachelor season 16's Ben Flajnik and Courtney Robertson
ABC/NICK RAY
The Bachelor season 19's Chris Soules and Whitney Bischoff
ABC/Nicole Kohl
The Bachelorette season two's Meredith Phillips and Ian McKee
ABC
The Bachelorette season four's DeAnna Pappas and Jesse Csincsak
ABC/ADAM LARKEY
The Bachelorette season five's Jillian Harris and Ed Swiderski
ABC/MARIO PEREZ
The Bachelorette season six Ali Fedotowsky and Roberto Martinez
ABC/MATT KLITSCHER
The Bachelorette season eight's Emily Maynard and Jef Holm
ABC
The Bachelorette season 10's Andi Dorfman and Josh Murray
ABC/Javier Pesquera
The Bachelorette season 11 star Kaitlyn Bristowe and winner Shawn Booth and season 12's JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers remain engaged.
Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Hard Rock Hotel
Elite Images/AKM-GSI
Neither couple has announced a wedding date.
The latter pair told E! News in October they're still stuck on picking a wedding location.
"We're just enjoying being together right now," Fletcher said.