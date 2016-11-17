The Bachelor and The Bachelorette can remind you that love...is complicated.

The latest drama comes from the most recent The Bachelor couple, Ben Higgins and winner Lauren Bushnell. The two got engaged on the season 20 finale this past March. Millions of viewers saw him propose to her with an estimated $95,000, 4.25-carat, platinum square-cut halo-style diamond Neil Lane engagement ring. The two now star on the Freeform reality show Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After?

On Tuesday's episode, Higgins told Bushnell he wanted to call off their wedding.

"I feel like we have so much to figure out that it's hard for me at this point to really feel comfortable getting married," he said.

"So you're saying the wedding is off?" she asked.

"Yeah," he replied. "I am."

The couple remains together.

"I'm not leaving you," Higgins told Bushnell. "I'm not. Don't think that for a second."