The Bachelor's Ben Higgins Calls Off Wedding to Lauren Bushnell: Will They Break Up Like These Show Couples?

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Heidi Klum

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Pics

Valerie Fairman

16 and Pregnant Star Valerie Fairman Found Dead

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Allegedly in Therapy

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

The Bachelor and The Bachelorette can remind you that love...is complicated.

The latest drama comes from the most recent The Bachelor couple, Ben Higgins and winner Lauren Bushnell. The two got engaged on the season 20 finale this past March. Millions of viewers saw him propose to her with an estimated $95,000, 4.25-carat, platinum square-cut halo-style diamond Neil Lane engagement ring. The two now star on the Freeform reality show Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After?

On Tuesday's episode, Higgins told Bushnell he wanted to call off their wedding.

"I feel like we have so much to figure out that it's hard for me at this point to really feel comfortable getting married," he said.

"So you're saying the wedding is off?" she asked.

"Yeah," he replied. "I am."

The couple remains together.

"I'm not leaving you," Higgins told Bushnell. "I'm not. Don't think that for a second."

Photos

Bachelor & Bachelorette Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together!

She later said, that "if Ben needs a little more time to feel comfortable getting married, that he should really have it because in the end, it won't matter if this wedding's a little bit later."

Overall, just three out of 20 The Bachelor couples and five out of 12 The Bachelorette pairs remain together today. So that's a 15 percent success rate for The Bachelor and 41 percent success rate for the latter.

Several The Bachelor and The Bachelorette couples have gone on to wed and live happily ever after together—examples include Trista Rehn and Ryan Sutter and Catherine Giudice and Sean Lowe.

But these other pairs called off their engagements and also split:

The Bachelor season two's Aaron Buerge and winner Helene Eksterowicz

Aaron Buerge, Helene Eksterowicz, The Bachelor

ABC

The Bachelor season three's Andrew Firestone and Jen Schefft

Andrew Firestone, Jen Schefft, The Bachelor

ABC

The Bachelor season six's Byron Velvick and Mary Delgado

Byron Velvick, Mary Delgado, Bachelor

ABC

The Bachelor season 10's Andrew Baldwin and Tessa Horst

The Bachelor, Andrew Baldwin, Tessa Horst

ABC

The Bachelor season 12's Matt Grant and Shayne Lamas

 

Shayne Lamas, Matt Grant,The Bachelor

ABC/ADAM LARKEY

Photos

Bachelor in Paradise's Most Scandalous Moments

The Bachelor season 13's Jason Mesnick and Melissa Rycroft

Jason Mesnick, Melissa Rycroft, The Bachelor

ABC/MATT KLITSCHER

The Bachelor season 14's Jake Pavelka and Vienna Girardi

Jake Pavelka, Vienna Girardi, The Bachelor

ABC/MATT KLITSCHER

The Bachelor season 15's Brad Womack and Emily Maynard

Brad Womack, Emily Maynard, The Bachelor

ABC/MARK WESSELS

The Bachelor season 16's Ben Flajnik and Courtney Robertson

THE BACHELOR, BEN FLAJNIK, COURTNEY ROBERTSON

ABC/NICK RAY

The Bachelor season 19's Chris Soules and Whitney Bischoff

Chris Soules, Whitney Bischoff, Bachelor

ABC/Nicole Kohl

The Bachelorette season two's Meredith Phillips and Ian McKee

Bachelorette, Meredith Phillips, Ian McKee

ABC

The Bachelorette season four's DeAnna Pappas and Jesse Csincsak

DeAnna Pappas, Jesse Csincsak, The Bachelorette

ABC/ADAM LARKEY

The Bachelorette season five's Jillian Harris and Ed Swiderski

The Bachlorette, Ed Swiderski, Jillian Harris

ABC/MARIO PEREZ

Photos

The Bachelor and The Bachelorette's Biggest Villains, Ranked!

The Bachelorette season six Ali Fedotowsky and Roberto Martinez

Ali Fedotowsky, Roberto Martinez

ABC/MATT KLITSCHER

The Bachelorette season eight's Emily Maynard and Jef Holm

The Bachelorette, EMILY MAYNARD, JEF HOLM

ABC

The Bachelorette season 10's Andi Dorfman and Josh Murray

The Bachelorette, Andi Dorfman, Josh Murray

ABC/Javier Pesquera

The Bachelorette season 11 star Kaitlyn Bristowe and winner Shawn Booth and season 12's JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers remain engaged.

Shawn Booth, Kaitlyn Bristowe

Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Hard Rock Hotel

JoJo Fletcher, Jordan Rodgers

Elite Images/AKM-GSI

Neither couple has announced a wedding date.

The latter pair told E! News in October they're still stuck on picking a wedding location.

"We're just enjoying being together right now," Fletcher said.

TAGS/ The Bachelor , The Bachelorette , Couples , Engagements , Weddings , Breakups , Top Stories , TV , wochit