Eddie Redmayne: I Never Dated Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift has had several famous beaus in her young life, but Eddie Redmayne was never one of them.
"I absolutely can put the rumors to rest," he told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live after a fan caller questioned him about his rumored fling with the songstress. "I never went out on a date with Taylor Swift."
The allegations swirled in early 2012, the same year the Oscar winner rose to major stardom with his performance in Tom Hooper's Les Misérables. According to Redmayne, the gossip began with the film.
"She auditioned for Les Misérables," he recalled for Cohen. "She was amazing in the audition. We got to sing together, which was a big moment for me, but no, we never went out."
The actor, who is now married to Hannah Bagshawe and is a father to their daughter Iris, has nothing but praise for the Grammy winner. "She was extraordinary," he complimented.
Swift wasn't the only female topic of conversation. Cohen also asked the actor about his co-star at the time, Anne Hathaway, who faced peculiar industry flack following her first Oscar win for the film and stayed mostly out of the limelight for a few years afterward.
"I honestly don't know because I think she's formidable and I think she was kind of extraordinary in that film," he praised. "It was an amazing thing when we were making Les Mis because we were doing it live and it was the first time any of us had done it...She basically educated the rest of us on how to do it."
Hathaway, who also became a parent for the first time recently, spoke out about that period of her life in October, telling The Guardian she felt "very uncomfortable."
"I kind of lost my mind doing that movie and it hadn't come back yet," she said. "Then I had to stand up in front of people and feel something I don't feel which is uncomplicated happiness."
"It's an obvious thing, you win an Oscar and you're supposed to be happy. I didn't feel that way. I felt wrong that I was standing there in a gown that cost more than some people are going to see in their lifetime, and winning an award for portraying pain that still felt very much a part of our collective experience as human beings," she continued.
"I tried to pretend that I was happy and I got called out on it, big time. That's the truth and that's what happened. It sucks. But what you learn from it is that you only feel like you can die from embarrassment, you don't actually die."