Eddie Redmayne: I Never Dated Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift has had several famous beaus in her young life, but Eddie Redmayne was never one of them.

"I absolutely can put the rumors to rest," he told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live after a fan caller questioned him about his rumored fling with the songstress. "I never went out on a date with Taylor Swift."

The allegations swirled in early 2012, the same year the Oscar winner rose to major stardom with his performance in Tom Hooper's Les Misérables. According to Redmayne, the gossip began with the film.

"She auditioned for Les Misérables," he recalled for Cohen. "She was amazing in the audition. We got to sing together, which was a big moment for me, but no, we never went out."

The actor, who is now married to Hannah Bagshawe and is a father to their daughter Iris, has nothing but praise for the Grammy winner. "She was extraordinary," he complimented.