Chris Hemsworth Named GQ Australia's Man of the Year

Doug Inglish/GQ Australia
It's about time GQ Australia named Chris Hemsworth Man of the Year.
The magazine bestowed its highest honor on the actor in its December issue (on newsstands now). Given his international box office appeal—and the fact that he was once named People's Sexiest Man Alive—it's a mystery why it took so long for the Ghosbusters star to earn the title.
No matter.
In the issue, Hemsworth's co-star Tom Hiddleston sums up the actor's appeal. "One morning on the set of Thor: Ragnarok, I watched Chris zero in on an important scene between Thor and Loki with razor-sharp focus and commitment. The scene required a lot of nuance, but he wanted to shoot it quickly, because he had to be off-set by lunchtime in order to make it to father-daughter day at school in the afternoon," he says. "That's a Man of the Year if ever I saw one."
Hemsworth was unable to attend the black tie dinner in celebration of GQ Australia's Man of the Year Awards, so he recorded a video message to express his gratitude. "It's been a real dream of mine, since I was a young boy, to be a man. I achieved that when I was 18, but this obviously is the icing on the cake and the true recognition of what it takes to be a man—the highest honor," Hemsworth joked. "I'm just going to continue to do manly stuff throughout my life and uphold that title: chopping firewood, wrestling crocodiles, all sorts of manly business."
Doug Inglish/GQ Australia
Other honorees include Dylan Alcott (Sportsman of the Year), Atlassian (Entrepreneurs of the Year), Iggy Azalea (Woman of the Year), Shannon Bennett (Chef of the Year), Kyle Chalmers (Breakthrough Sportsman of the Year), Joel Creasey (Comedian of the Year), Ken Done (Iconic Artist), Joel Edgerton (Actor of the Year), Stan Grant (Agenda Setter of the Year), Peter Greste (Man of Chivalry), the Hacksaw Ridge cast (Ensemble of the Year), Jon Hamm (International Man of the Decade), Harts (Breakthrough Solo Artist of the Year), Kim Jones (International Menswear Designer of the Year), Keiynan Lonsdale (Breakthrough Actor of the Year), Justin O'Shea (Man of Style), Richard Roxburgh (Acting Legend) and the Western Bulldogs (Team of the Year).
After acknowledging his fellow honorees (and ribbing guest Chris Evans), Hemsworth took a moment to give Elsa Pataky props. "Thanks to my wife and all the great women of the world who make us men truly what we are," he said. "You can't have a great man without a great woman."