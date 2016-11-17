"Peter Lewis is not going to stop, which is why Hotch and Jack have entered the program," Rossi told the team.

That wasn't the only change for Criminal Minds. Paget Brewster's Emily Prentiss officially returned to the BAU fold fulltime and became the new unit chief.

Gibson had been with the show since the beginning and was fired over the summer after an on-set altercation.

"I love Criminal Minds and have put my heart and soul into it for the last twelve years. I had hoped to see it through to the end, but that won't be possible now," Gibson said in a statement following his departure. "I would just like to say thank you to the writers, producers, actors, our amazing crew, and, most importantly, the best fans that a show could ever hope to have."