Who can blame Brian Austin Green for wanting to show off his family?
The Beverly Hills, 90210 actor, 43, shared new photos of sons Noah Green, 4, Bodhi Green, 2, Journey Green, 3 months, with his Instagram followers Wednesday. (Brian is also father to son Kassius Green, 14, with ex Vanessa Marcil.) The first pictured showed Bodhi "as a red head," courtesy of a colorful wig. The second photo showed Bodhi, smoothie in hand, sitting outside on a bench with his older brother Noah. "I miss being young," the actor admitted in his caption.
In the third photo, Noah—actress Megan Fox's firstborn son—was caught in a candid snap. "Crazy how good looking he is," Brian wrote. Journey made his sole appearance in the fourth photo, looking at the camera in a close-up. "My wife makes beautiful babies," Brian said. Prior to his posting spree, the proud dad hadn't shared anything on Instagram in seven months. Megan, meanwhile, introduced Journey with a caption-free Instagram picture in October.
Megan filed for divorce from Brian, her husband of five years in August 2015. Soon after, the actors reconciled—and before long, she appeared at CinemaCon with a noticeable baby bump. "The pregnancy is really good," the actress, 30, told E! News in May. "I'm happy and healthy."
In June, during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Megan said Journey's name was a work in progress. "It's not locked in yet," she said. "I have no middle name yet; we're still searching."
Megan's third pregnancy was by far her easiest. "I've had a baby every other year since 2012. So, your body gets used to it," the actress told host Jimmy Kimmel. "With the first one, I was really afraid that something was going to go wrong, and then with the second one, he came so soon after the first one it was all a blur. And then with this one I've been a little more relaxed." But as Journey's due date approached, her nerves kicked in. "That pain is no joke!" Megan said.
But Megan often forgets how much childbirth hurts. "You get temporary amnesia in order to further the human race," the This Is 40 actress said. "Otherwise there would be no people left."