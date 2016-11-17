In June, during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Megan said Journey's name was a work in progress. "It's not locked in yet," she said. "I have no middle name yet; we're still searching."

Megan's third pregnancy was by far her easiest. "I've had a baby every other year since 2012. So, your body gets used to it," the actress told host Jimmy Kimmel. "With the first one, I was really afraid that something was going to go wrong, and then with the second one, he came so soon after the first one it was all a blur. And then with this one I've been a little more relaxed." But as Journey's due date approached, her nerves kicked in. "That pain is no joke!" Megan said.