Kim Kardashian Active on Instagram 6 Weeks After Paris Robbery

Jeff Vespa/WireImage
Right on time for Throwback Thursday, Kim Kardashian revisited social media with an old friend in mind.
After staying mostly silent on social media following her traumatic October robbery in Paris, the 36-year-old reality star showed signs of life on Instagram when she followed a couple of fellow stars.
So, who were the lucky few to make the cut during Kardashian's Instagram hiatus? According to reports, she recently followed Ariana Grande, Nicole Richie's little sister, Sofia Richie, and Paris Hilton.
While the mother of two has not shared a photo on her account since the afternoon of Oct. 2—just hours before the hotel room attack—she did reemerge on Twitter, but she didn't need any of the 140 characters. Instead, she unfollowed 14 people and left it at that without a word. The number has since dropped yet again for a grand total of 106 followed accounts.
Back on Instagram, she follows 104 accounts, including new additions like supermodel Joan Smalls. Of course, the number pales in comparison to her 87.3 million followers.
Kim Kardashian West
While the social media maven has remained largely out of the limelight and hasn't updated her app in that time, Kim did resurface on her site in never-before-seen photos of her on Halloween.
Though she hadn't been spotted in any of her famous family's holiday festivities, brother Rob Kardashian revealed she did ultimately dress up as Princess Jasmine to match with her daughter, North.
"Now you know Kim loves Halloween," Rob wrote as a guest blogger for the app. "She couldn't disappoint North once she found a Princess Jasmine costume from back in the day. North is crazy into Princess Jasmine right now. So being the good mommy she is, she wore her old princess Jasmine costume to match North!"
"They got a magic carpet, lamp and Saint had to be Aladdin. Kourt threw a Halloween dinner for the fam," the new father explained. "This will be my life next Halloween."