Even in basic black, Blake Lively stands out in a crowd.
Making her first red carpet appearance since welcoming her second child, the actress was all smiles at L'Oréal's Women of Worth Awards in New York City Wednesday night. Lively, who became a spokesperson for the brand in 2013, modeled a black dress with a plunging neckline. The Shallows star finished her lust-worthy look with Lorraine Schwartz jewels and nude sandals.
"It's Lanvin," Lively told E! News. "It's a little like a man's coatdress!"
Lively and Ryan Reynolds welcomed their second daughter in late September. The famously private couple, who are also parents to 23-month-old James Reynolds, have not publicly shared Baby No. 2's name.
The Gossip Girl actress didn't leave the house to discuss motherhood, though. "I'm presenting to a woman named Carly; she is 34 years old. She started a company where she was able to find 7,500 child predators and save 2,500 children already from the child pornography trafficking and business," she said. "It really out things in perspective, what she's doing with her days. It's an important thing to talk about, so for us to have a platform and to celebrate these women tonight—and she gets $10,000 towards her charity—it's a really important event. You see all the women that come out from Aimee Mullins, Andie McDowell, Carly—it's really cool."
Lively—who posed for pictures on the red carpet with Brooke Baldwin, Tamron Hall, Arianna Huffington, Liya Kebede, Karlie Kloss, Eva Longoria and more stars—was elated to be in the company of such strong (and stylish) women. "It's so cool to stand next to Diane Keaton, who has Herringbone nail polish. Black and white herringbone—wow, that's cool!" the 29-year-old raved. "She found her thing and she's rocking it. It's always nice to be around those women."
So, what has Lively learned about beauty as a L'Oréal brand ambassador? "I think it's just about finding what makes you feel good," the actress told E! News. That knowledge, of course, comes through trial and error. "I've done that thing when you look through magazines and you like a look," Lively said. "You try to look like what everybody else is doing, and it does not feel good."