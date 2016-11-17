Even in basic black, Blake Lively stands out in a crowd.

Making her first red carpet appearance since welcoming her second child, the actress was all smiles at L'Oréal's Women of Worth Awards in New York City Wednesday night. Lively, who became a spokesperson for the brand in 2013, modeled a black dress with a plunging neckline. The Shallows star finished her lust-worthy look with Lorraine Schwartz jewels and nude sandals.

"It's Lanvin," Lively told E! News. "It's a little like a man's coatdress!"

Lively and Ryan Reynolds welcomed their second daughter in late September. The famously private couple, who are also parents to 23-month-old James Reynolds, have not publicly shared Baby No. 2's name.