Ashton Kutcher Wants to Name His Son "Hawkeye"

Ashton Kutcher is a diehard University of Iowa football fan.

So much so, in fact, that the Ranch actor wants to name his second child with Mila Kunis after the school's mascot. "There was a rallying cry from a collective that believed in the name Hawkeye," he said on Conan Wednesday. "I'm an Iowan, so to have a kid named Hawkeye?"

Plus, Ashton said, "It's like M.A.S.H.! Like, he could be a doctor!" He was referring to Benjamin "Hawkeye" Pierce, played by Donald Sutherland in the 1970 film and Alan Alda in the TV series. But Hawkeye "didn't fly" with his wife. "It didn't cross the Mila threshold," said Ashton, who welcomed Wyatt in 2014. "It came to the threshold, but then it got knocked down."

So, what will the couple call their baby boy?