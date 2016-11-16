Season three of You're the Worst has already been quite the roller coaster, but tonight's hour-long finale was like the Tower of Terror.

In the aftermath of S--tstain's wedding last week, all three of the show's main couples were in serious distress. Edgar had abandoned Dorothy to go write sketches, Lindsay had told Paul she had an abortion, and Jimmy and Gretchen unleashed some painful truths about what they were thinking about their relationship.

Tonight, they all had it out, and it's possible that none of the couples survived, despite a marriage proposal that would have had any murder-loving Angeleno's heart aflutter.