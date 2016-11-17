After months of deliciously plotted torture, we're finally about to find out the identity of the dead body on the gurney in How to Get Away With Murder's winter finale.

We're alternately terrified and excited, to be completely honest—terrified since we're pretty emotionally attached to all of these characters, but excited because it's been eight weeks of guessing who is actually under that sheet and now we're going to find out for sure.

Here's what we know about the victim: It's a male, and it's likely Frank, Connor or Nate, at least according to the reveals at the end of every episode that show cast members in the present day. (Side note: If you think Connor's reveal at the end of last week's episode meant he was safe, you're dreamin' because there's no way this show would make things so simple. Come on. This is the third season and that is a rookie assumption!)