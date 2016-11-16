Theo Wargo/WireImage
When you mess with Justin Verlander, you're also messing with Kate Upton.
Whether you watch sports everyday or have no clue what channel ESPN is on, chances are you were more than intrigued by the supermodel's angry tweets Wednesday evening.
With little to no warning, Kate went on an expletive rant after her fiancé lost out on claiming the Cy Young Award.
"Hey @MLB I thought I was the only person allowed to f--k @JustinVerlander ?!" she shared with her 2.2 million Twitter followers. "What 2 writers didn't have him on their ballot?"
She continued, "He had the majority of 1st place votes and 2 writers didn't have him on their ballots?!! Can you pick more out of touch people to vote? @MLB. Sorry Rick but you didn't get any 1st place votes? You didn't win. #ByeFelicia @MLB Keep up with the times and fire those writers."
For the not so sports nuts, we're happy to break it down for you in simple terms.
Boston Red Sox pitcher Rick Porcello ultimately picked up the 2016 American League Cy Young Award by the Baseball Writers Association of America. The award helps honor the best pitchers in Major League Baseball.
Some of the anger from Kate was also because of how the votes were tallied. While Justin received more first-place votes than Rick (it was 14-8), it was the Red Sox pitcher who received 18 second-place votes compared to Justin's two.
"How many 2nd place votes? huh? He lost to Justin in 1st place votes," Kate shared when responding to a fan. "If Tampa bay writers weren't paid off..."
As for Justin, he's not coming in with a curveball in the Twitter department. Instead, he decided to express his gratitude for all his supporters.
"Just want to say thank you to all the @officialBBWAA who voted for me," the Detroit Tigers pitcher shared on social media Wednesday evening.