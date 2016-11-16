When you mess with Justin Verlander, you're also messing with Kate Upton.

Whether you watch sports everyday or have no clue what channel ESPN is on, chances are you were more than intrigued by the supermodel's angry tweets Wednesday evening.

With little to no warning, Kate went on an expletive rant after her fiancé lost out on claiming the Cy Young Award.

"Hey @MLB I thought I was the only person allowed to f--k @JustinVerlander ?!" she shared with her 2.2 million Twitter followers. "What 2 writers didn't have him on their ballot?"

She continued, "He had the majority of 1st place votes and 2 writers didn't have him on their ballots?!! Can you pick more out of touch people to vote? @MLB. Sorry Rick but you didn't get any 1st place votes? You didn't win. #ByeFelicia @MLB Keep up with the times and fire those writers."