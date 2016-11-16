Veteran makeup artist Julianne Kaye shares her thoughts on Insta-famous beauty trends.

Slowly put the contour palette down and your hands where I can see them.

Listen—I love a good, dramatic smoky eye as much as the next makeup artist—but there are some beauty trends that need to die. You know what I'm talking about—they're all over Instagram, YouTube and probably your favorite reality TV show.

Here's the thing: Makeup is supposed to enhance our natural beauty—not homogenize our faces. While matte skin, blocky brows, heavy contour, beaming highlight and fake lashes work for some, that look is not the Gospel of Makeup. Keep in mind, too, that you'll rarely see A-listers (I'm talking Natalie Portman, Jennifer Lawrence status) wearing these trends on the red carpet.