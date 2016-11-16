The Gilmore Girls' Jess and Dean have come face to face again, only this time, no one got punched in the face.
In fact, say hello to TV's next great bromance!
Milo Ventimiglia andJared Padalecki, who are reprising their roles as Rory's love interests on Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, Netflix's anticipated revival of the hit drama series, appear in an adorable selfie the former star posted on Twitter Wednesday.
"...@jarpad & I really do love each other (here's the photo to go along with the video, blurry & all) #GilmoreGirlsRevival. MV," Ventimiglia wrote.
Of course, we are anticipating the bromance to expand even further: Matt Czuchry, who played Alexis Bledel's Rory's third love interest Logan, is also returning for the Gilmore Girls revival, which will consist of four 90-minute specials titled "Winter," "Spring," "Summer" and "Fall."
In addition to Czuchry, who now appears on The Good Wife, Ventimiglia, who currently stars on NBC's new hit drama This Is Us, and Padalecki, who continues to star on Supernatural, other actors set to return to Stars Hollow include Lauren Graham (the other half of the Gilmore Girls and Rory's mother Lorelai), Scott Patterson (her love interest Luke), Kelly Bishop (her mother Emily), Melissa McCarthy(her BFF Sookie), Sally Struthers (her other friend Babette), Keiko Agena (Rory's BFF Lane) and Liza Weil (her frenemy Paris).
Series newcomers include Scandal's Dan Bucatinsky, Sutton Foster, Christian Borle and Mae Whitman.
The Gilmore Girls revival is set to premiere on Netflix on Nov. 25 at 12:01 a.m. PT. Read E! News' review of the series here.