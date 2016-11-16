The Gilmore Girls' Jess and Dean have come face to face again, only this time, no one got punched in the face.

In fact, say hello to TV's next great bromance!

Milo Ventimiglia andJared Padalecki, who are reprising their roles as Rory's love interests on Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, Netflix's anticipated revival of the hit drama series, appear in an adorable selfie the former star posted on Twitter Wednesday.

"...@jarpad & I really do love each other (here's the photo to go along with the video, blurry & all) #GilmoreGirlsRevival. MV," Ventimiglia wrote.