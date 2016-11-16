Hollywood is a small world after all.

When it comes to joining a major motion picture, there's a lot that goes into signing on the dotted line. Between timing, salaries, interests and other hurdles, it's much easier said than done.

But despite the long process, some Hollywood stars find themselves reuniting with a special co-star to make movie magic time and time again.

Such is the case for Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling who are starring in the critically acclaimed movie La La Land officially out in select cities December 9. While fans loved seeing them together in Crazy, Stupid, Love and Gangster Squad, the upcoming project may just be their greatest project to date.

In honor of the highly anticipated movie, we're taking a look at 11 other famous pairings who win over fans time and time again. Take a look at these duo's finest works in our gallery below.