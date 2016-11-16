Janet Jackson's Baby's Name May Pay Tribute to Michael Jackson

Janet Jackson has decided to honor her late brother's legacy in an extra special way.

A source tells E! News the expectant mother's baby's name will "have something to do with Michael Jackson." The "Rhythm Nation" singer, 50, and husband Wissam Al Mana are anxiously awaiting the arrival of their first child together, and as our insider reveals, their wait will soon be over.

"She is due very, very soon," the source explains, adding that Janet "can't wait to have the baby." Despite initial health concerns and a medical order to rest, the source insists, "The doctors said she is doing well and [told her] just to take it easy."

As for her pre-baby preparation, the insider tells us she is "relaxing around her place" and recently got their little one's nursery ready.