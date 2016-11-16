Janet Jackson's Baby's Name May Pay Tribute to Michael Jackson

Janet Jackson has decided to honor her late brother's legacy in an extra special way.
A source tells E! News the expectant mother's baby's name will "have something to do with Michael Jackson." The "Rhythm Nation" singer, 50, and husband Wissam Al Mana are anxiously awaiting the arrival of their first child together, and as our insider reveals, their wait will soon be over.
"She is due very, very soon," the source explains, adding that Janet "can't wait to have the baby." Despite initial health concerns and a medical order to rest, the source insists, "The doctors said she is doing well and [told her] just to take it easy."
As for her pre-baby preparation, the insider tells us she is "relaxing around her place" and recently got their little one's nursery ready.
And speaking of the nursery, the source adds that both Janet and Wissam both know the baby's sex and decorated its haven in "soft pastel colors."
Across her pregnancy, the proud mama-to-be has been spotted out and about in London, joining her hubby for an afternoon stroll as well as indulging in some floral shopping.
In late September, a source told E! News Janet wasn't "feeling that great," but as her glowing smile and our insider details indicate, she's now more than ever looking forward to meeting her little boy or girl.
"She wants to be a healthy mother for her child," the source explains.
Since announcing in April that she was delaying her world tour to start a family, the notoriously private musician has said very little about her pregnancy. Janet finally addressed her happy news in late October, telling People, "We thank God for our blessing."
It's now been just over seven years since the pop music icon tragically passed, but Janet's heartwarming tribute will surely be welcome news to the entire Jackson fam as well as Michael's fans everywhere.
Countdown to baby is officially on!