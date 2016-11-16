Good news, Beliebers: Justin Bieber will return to the American Music Awards stage this weekend. However, he won't appear in person.

The 22-year-old pop star's performance in Zurich, Switzerland, a stop on his Purpose tour, will air during the live broadcast of the 2016 American Music Awards, organizers announced Wednesday. This will mark his sixth AMAs performance.

Bieber, who last performed live on the annual show last year, joins performers Lady Gaga, Fifth Harmony, Green Day, The Weeknd, James Bay, John Legend, Bruno Mars, Shawn Mendes, Twenty One Pilots, The Chainsmokers and Halsey, Maroon 5 and Kendrick Lamar, Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj, as well as Sting, who will receive the American Music Award of Merit.