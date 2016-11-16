Andy Cohen potentially losing his virginity to a woman involves more A-listers than one would think.
While appearing on The Howard Stern Show Wednesday, Andy recalls the night he almost lost his virginity. The Watch What Happens Live host opened up about the couple—yes, couple—he met while on a book tour and revealed the woman involved would agree to a threesome with either Paul Walker or Andy. Ultimately, Andy agreed to the sexy soiree.
Ahead of their scheduled meeting, however, Andy revealed that the man involved sent him "an incredible dick pic that really engaged me."
"Fantastic," he added. "It's awesome."
After elaborating on the X-rated picture, Andy opened up about the moment he realized he was going to lose his V-card. "I start texting everyone I know," he told Stern. "I text Kelly Ripa the dick pic, and I go, 'Just FYI do you see this couple?'"
The Live! With Kelly host had nothing but positive thoughts for her friend. "'That is a beautiful picture,'" Andy recalled Kelly telling him. "She was so into it. When I tell you I texted everyone I know, I was like, 'Your boy is losing his virginity tonight!' People were so psyched for me."
Still excited, Andy also reached out to another one of his A-list BFFs. "Sarah Jessica Parker was shooting a movie in Italy. I go, 'I need you to know that I am going to lose my virginity tonight. By the time you wake up tomorrow.'"
When the Superficial: More Adventures From the Andy Cohen Diaries author finally met up with the couple, he said they almost fainted because they were positive they were being catfished. "We wound up having a really great 90 minute hangout at the bar," he said.
Spoiler alert: Andy didn't end up losing his virginity that night.
"It was a slow progression," he admitted.