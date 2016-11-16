Andy Cohen potentially losing his virginity to a woman involves more A-listers than one would think.

While appearing on The Howard Stern Show Wednesday, Andy recalls the night he almost lost his virginity. The Watch What Happens Live host opened up about the couple—yes, couple—he met while on a book tour and revealed the woman involved would agree to a threesome with either Paul Walker or Andy. Ultimately, Andy agreed to the sexy soiree.

Ahead of their scheduled meeting, however, Andy revealed that the man involved sent him "an incredible dick pic that really engaged me."

"Fantastic," he added. "It's awesome."