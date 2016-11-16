Christmas 2016 will be different for Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, and not just because they'll be celebrating the holiday for the first time as parents.
This year, the family will spend it at home with their little girl, Luna, who turned seven months this week.
"I can't wait for Luna to see our big Christmas tree up because...we've never really had a proper holiday season in a home before—we've always kind of been on the move or we tend to go on vacation during the holidays," Teigen told E! News exclusively.
"So this time, we are in the house and I think she's going to be floored because she's like very into nature. I don't know how she's my daughter," the model and TV host joked. "But she enjoys trees and leaves and the beach and I'm like, 'Who are you?' But I think for her, once she sees a tree indoors, I think we might have to keep it there the entire year. She's going to be very into it."
Teigen made her comments Tuesday before taking part in a cooking demonstration as part of a partnership with Stella Artois's "Host One to Remember" event, which hopes to inspire others to put their own personal touch on entertaining this holiday season.
Teigen and Legend were together for 10 years before welcoming Luna. Teigen told E! News it's cool to see how her husband interacts with their daughter, as this was a new side of him.
"We still have this connection, where she's going nuts and we still are able to look at each other and just be like, 'Whew, this is not as easy as we thought it would be!' Not that anyone claimed it was," she said. "But it's nice to have that connection still."
Teigen also talked to E! News about a different type of celebration coming up later this month; Her 31st birthday.
"I'm not a big birthday person!" she said. "No matter if it's a 30 or 40, not that I've had a 40 yet. But even if it's milestone-ish, I've just never been a big birthday person. I think that has a lot to do with the fact that I'm not big into receiving gifts. I get really uncomfortable receiving gifts. I hate when people ask me to open them in front of them or something. I get very weirded out."
A party may happen, but not necessarily this time.
"I thought about having a big, like a fake frat party at my house, given that I was never invited to any growing up," she added. "I think we'll save that for a milestone. We'll save that for 40."