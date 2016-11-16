Christmas 2016 will be different for Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, and not just because they'll be celebrating the holiday for the first time as parents.

This year, the family will spend it at home with their little girl, Luna, who turned seven months this week.

"I can't wait for Luna to see our big Christmas tree up because...we've never really had a proper holiday season in a home before—we've always kind of been on the move or we tend to go on vacation during the holidays," Teigen told E! News exclusively.