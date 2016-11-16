Find Out When The Vampire Diaries Will Air Its Series Finale

The end is really, truly near: The Vampire Diaries series finally has an airdate—which means it's actually happening, people. We cannot deny the passage of time any longer.
TVD's season eight finale will air on Friday, March 10, so you have a few more months to emotionally prepare for the big day. But you won't be without vampire-related drama on Friday nights, because TVD spinoff The Originals will debut its new season a week later.
The CW also announced a few time slot moves (Legends of Tomorrow and Supernatural) along with the returns of The 100 and iZombie, plus the debut of new drama Riverdale, based on the Archie comics, and the season finales of the network's two new fall series (Frequency and No Tomorrow).
The season one finale of No Tomorrow will air on Tuesday, Jan. 17, while the season one finale of Frequency will air the following week on Wednesday, Jan. 25 and the season two finale of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend airing on Friday, Feb. 3. The season two finale of Legends of Tomorrow airs on Tuesday, March 28.
Check out the full CW midseason premiere schedule below!
MONDAYS
8-9 p.m.: Supergirl
9-10 p.m.: Jane the Virgin
TUESDAYS BEGINNING JANUARY 24
8-9 p.m.: The Flash
9-10 p.m.: DC's Legends of Tomorrow (new time slot)
WEDNESDAYS BEGINNING FEBRUARY 1
9-10 p.m.: Arrow
9-10 p.m.: The 100 (season four premiere)
THURSDAYS BEGINNING JANUARY 26
9-10 p.m.: Supernatural (new time slot)
9-10 p.m.: Riverdale (series premiere)
FRIDAYS BEGINNING FEBRUARY 10
9-10 p.m.: The Vampire Diaries
9-10 p.m.: Reign (season four premiere)
FRIDAYS BEGINNING MARCH 17
9-10 p.m.: The Originals (season four premiere)
9-10 p.m.: Reign
TUESDAY, APRIL 4
9-10 p.m.: iZombie (season three premiere)
9-10 p.m.: iZombie (new episode)
TUESDAYS BEGINNING APRIL 11
9-10 p.m.: The Flash
9-10 p.m.: iZombie