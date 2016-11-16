Find Out When The Vampire Diaries Will Air Its Series Finale

The end is really, truly near: The Vampire Diaries series finally has an airdate—which means it's actually happening, people. We cannot deny the passage of time any longer.

TVD's season eight finale will air on Friday, March 10, so you have a few more months to emotionally prepare for the big day. But you won't be without vampire-related drama on Friday nights, because TVD spinoff The Originals will debut its new season a week later.

The CW also announced a few time slot moves (Legends of Tomorrow and Supernatural) along with the returns of The 100 and iZombie, plus the debut of new drama Riverdale, based on the Archie comics, and the season finales of the network's two new fall series (Frequency and No Tomorrow).