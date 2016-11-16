Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images
Jules Wainstein and her estranged husband Michael Wainstein's ugly court battle admittedly just got uglier.
E! News was in the courtroom Wednesday as The Real Housewives of New York star appeared for her second divorce hearing since their eight-year marriage came to an end in June 2016. Either side's legal counsel addressed a myriad of issues yet to be settled, including financial support for Jules and a custody agreement pertaining to the exes two children, Jagger and Rio.
We can report that Michael is seeking full custody of their daughter and son, claiming that Jules has a history of drug abuse. The judge shot down assertions that a RHONY episode in which Jules totes a "little bag of pills" is proof of said abuse, and refused Michael's lawyer's request to drug test Jules.
Michael's side claims they have submitted evidence detailing an incident in which Jules came home late at night, acted erratically and left food cooking on the stove before she passed out. Attorneys representing Michael also allege that Jules' rehab stint was for drug abuse, in addition to an eating disorder. Jules maintains it was only for the latter.
Jules' team insists that because of Michael's busy work schedule, their submitted custody proposal (which affords Michael every other weekend and a weekday dinner with the kids) is "very fair."
As for her requested spousal and child support, Jules' legal counsel says that her lifestyle suffered because of Michael not paying taxes as well as bills over the past eight years. During the former couples' first divorce hearing, the judge allocated a temporary support for Jules in the amount of $10,000 a month.
Michael's lawyer did confirm that he has not paid taxes since 2008, but added that Jules' financial filings about her soon-to-be ex-husband should not be taken for face value. Instead, his legal team points to Jules "quadrupling" her spending while on the Bravo reality show to "keep up with her peers."
Additionally, he claims she spends upwards of $2,000 per month on Uber, continuing that he is currently locked out of his Discovery and American Express credit cards because they've been maxed out. Jules attributes the Uber bill to taking her kids to and from school, which she told the judge can cost between $30 and $50 each way.
The judge did not come to any conclusions, but warned Michael and Jules against taking the case to a trial for the sake of their children. Before adjourning, he urged them to settle the financial matters privately and more affordably.
—Reporting by Beth Sobol
