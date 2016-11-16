Tom Hanks has an incredible career to look back on, but he prefers to keep moving forward.

That being said, E! News caught up with Hanks at the Chanel x MOMA film benefit honoring the A-list star Tuesday and he mentioned the one movie he and his family reflect on the most.

"I will say that the one that comes up in the family an awful lot is That Thing You Do! because we were all in it," he told E! News. "It was the first time I tried to imagine something that I could write and be in and direct, and I think if there's any one that we have more affection for it would be that."

Even though the whole family was involved with the beloved film, Hanks looks back on That Thing You Do! with such fondness because wife Rita Wilson was pregnant at the time.