Tom Hanks has an incredible career to look back on, but he prefers to keep moving forward.
That being said, E! News caught up with Hanks at the Chanel x MOMA film benefit honoring the A-list star Tuesday and he mentioned the one movie he and his family reflect on the most.
"I will say that the one that comes up in the family an awful lot is That Thing You Do! because we were all in it," he told E! News. "It was the first time I tried to imagine something that I could write and be in and direct, and I think if there's any one that we have more affection for it would be that."
Even though the whole family was involved with the beloved film, Hanks looks back on That Thing You Do! with such fondness because wife Rita Wilson was pregnant at the time.
"We took a two-week break," he recalled to us. "This lady gave birth to our last child."
"They had to put me in the movie two months later!" Wilson chimed in.
Despite Wilson and Hanks' fondness for That Thing You Do!, Wilson told us she admires her husband's entire repertoire.
"I always thought my husband is a work of art, but now there's proof that he's an work of art," Wilson gushed. "He's amazing. It's fantastic and it's celebratory and I have to say I think his films all over the years have meant a lot to a lot of people. I think there's something to be said about the choices of the films that he's done and as a collective thing it's pretty nice and pretty impressive."
Could they be any cuter?
When asked about the secret to their successful marriage, Hanks only quipped, "I'm a lucky man. She could've done better."