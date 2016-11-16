What is going on with the Gosselins?

It's been more than seven years since Kate Gosselin and Jon Gosselin called it quits and like most breakups, the impact on the kids has been devastating. The two are parents to 16-year-old twins Cara and Madelyn and 12-year-old sextuplets Aaden, Alexis, Collin, Hannah, Joel and Leah.

Jon and Kate, who rose to fame with their kids on the TLC reality show Jon & Kate Plus 8, announced in mid-2009 they had split and finalized a divorce that December, with Kate receiving primary legal custody of their children. The family appeared without Jon on the revamped series Kate Plus 8 the following year. The show ran on and off until earlier this year.

But the real drama was—and is—brewing behind the scenes — drama that involves the kids, some of whom are growing up to make their own choices.