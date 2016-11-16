When it comes to her fitness regimen, Kourtney Kardashian refuses to take a day off.

The 37-year-old mother-of-three stopped by This Morning Wednesday with fresh insight into how she works up a sweat, and let's be real, Kourt's already busy burning calories while most of us are still pressing the snooze button on our alarm clock.

"If I know bikini time is coming up or I have a trip or I have something that I want to be extra in shape for, I'll do dips on my bathtub for my triceps. I'll try to do three sets of 25 a day," the E! reality star revealed.

Kourtney continued, "And then no matter what I always do 100 squats before I get in the shower because I won't forget. It's like my time. I'm about to get in the shower and I just do 100 squats."

Easier said than done!