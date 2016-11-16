RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Going home for the holidays? This, you'll want to read.
As if packing for any trip isn't hard enough, going back to the old stompin' grounds adds another layer of stress. Why? Well, it's inevitable you'll have a run-in with at least one ex, and when that time comes you want to be ready (a.k.a. look bangin' in a killer new outfit).
Looking for an ensemble that says, "I'm sexy and powerful?" Gigi Hadid has some great advice. Start with something uber-fitted underneath, like her cute black midi bodycon (pro tip: Stick to darker colors because they're always more slimming), then top off your look with a flowing duster coat—preferably one that goes as close to the floor as possible for added drama. Keep your choice of footwear minimal yet high-heeled and your bag should say business.
Mango Check Wool-Blend Coat, $200; T by Alexander Wang Strappy Tank Dress, $145; H&M Handbag, $40; Express Skinny Heeled Sandal, $70
Demis Maryannakis/Star Max/GC Images
If your style leans in a more edgy direction, go for a super-sultry, Kristen Stewart-esque, menswear-inspired outfit. It's all about choosing the right tailored suit and then forgoing your top underneath (hint: You're going to need wardrobe tape). This look sends the ultimate "I'm better off without you" message. If you want to wear a high heel with this number, go right ahead, but flats are definitely OK. Go for a pair of loafers with a little personality.
Topshop Diamante Velvet Jacket, $160; Topshop Front Pleat Trousers, $24; DKNY Mini Satchel, $186; Guess Women's Loriana Pointy-Toe Loafers, $60
Raymond Hall/GC Images
And finally, if you're looking for a laid-back approach to the whole thing, jeans are always an option. Put on your favorite, most flattering pair of cropped denim (you know the ones), a plain white tee (or really any color), a spicy pair of red pumps and finish it off with a leather jacket. Gisele Bündchen went for some shearling on hers, so maybe you should too.
Mango Shearling-Line Leather Jacket, $300; H&M Skinny Regular Ankle Jeans, $10; Iris and Ink Valerie Jersey T-Shirt, $35; BP. Double Stud Crossbody, $32; Steve Madden Roebella Pumps, $110
You're ready.