Going home for the holidays? This, you'll want to read.

As if packing for any trip isn't hard enough, going back to the old stompin' grounds adds another layer of stress. Why? Well, it's inevitable you'll have a run-in with at least one ex, and when that time comes you want to be ready (a.k.a. look bangin' in a killer new outfit).

Looking for an ensemble that says, "I'm sexy and powerful?" Gigi Hadid has some great advice. Start with something uber-fitted underneath, like her cute black midi bodycon (pro tip: Stick to darker colors because they're always more slimming), then top off your look with a flowing duster coat—preferably one that goes as close to the floor as possible for added drama. Keep your choice of footwear minimal yet high-heeled and your bag should say business.