UPDATE: E! News can confirm Charlie Sheen's ex-wife, Brooke Mueller, and their twin sons, Max and Bob, 7, have been located by Salt Lake City police officials. We're told the situation turned into a standard welfare check. No criminal charges were filed, and everyone is accounted for and safe.

_______

Police are reportedly searching for the actress and the boys after a disturbance at a bar in Salt Lake City, according to TMZ. Mueller allegedly showed up at the bar with the boys, barefoot and "disheveled." Witnesses told the publication a nanny was also with them, and the two women got into an altercation before someone called the police. However, Mueller, the nanny and the kids took off before officials arrived.

E! News can confirm they made it to the Skyline Inn hotel where Mueller attempted to check in around 4 a.m.