UPDATE: E! News can confirm Charlie Sheen's ex-wife, Brooke Mueller, and their twin sons, Max and Bob, 7, have been located by Salt Lake City police officials. We're told the situation turned into a standard welfare check. No criminal charges were filed, and everyone is accounted for and safe.
Police are reportedly searching for the actress and the boys after a disturbance at a bar in Salt Lake City, according to TMZ. Mueller allegedly showed up at the bar with the boys, barefoot and "disheveled." Witnesses told the publication a nanny was also with them, and the two women got into an altercation before someone called the police. However, Mueller, the nanny and the kids took off before officials arrived.
E! News can confirm they made it to the Skyline Inn hotel where Mueller attempted to check in around 4 a.m.
We're told she eventually checked out around 6 a.m. and drove away in a Ford model car.
At the time, she told the hotel clerk that three women had tried to hold her and rob her. The clerk said both boys were crying, and she "seemed like she needed help." Though he tried to calm her down and give her water, she was "still frantic."
TMZ reports Mueller contacted the Salt Lake City police department around 6:30 a.m. However, they have not located her and the boys, and thus, they're still investigating the situation.
When TMZ spoke to Charlie, he said, "I'm just trying to get my kids home safe. I have no other details that relate to the ongoing event."
Mueller and Sheen were married for three years, from 2008 to 2011. Since then, the actress has been riddled with drug abuse and run-ins with the law. In 2013, the L.A. County Department of Children and Family Services removed the twins from Mueller's home, and they were placed in Denise Richard's custody.
Mueller eventually moved to Utah to seek a rehabilitation program and has been staying there for an outpatient program since.