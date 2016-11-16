Adele Freaks Out Hilariously When a Bat Crashes Her Concert

Riddle me this, riddle me that, who's afraid of the big, black bat?

That would be Adele.

The British superstar received quite the fright during a recent performance at Mexico City's Palacio de los Deportes, which seats some 25,000 people: A bat flew in mid-show.

"There's a bat!" she yelled onstage, flapping her arms, as seen in a video posted on Twitter by H Ramos (@Hect).

"There's a bat there and it landed by your head!" she continued, pointing at a spot in the audience. "It landed right by your head! Oh my God, it's a f--king bat. Welcome to Mexico. It's true, I'm happy to be here, but a f--king bat, Jesus Christ!"

Adele recovered from the scare quickly and resumed the show, belting out hits such as "Hello," "Rumour Has It," "Someone Like You" and, for an encore, "When We Were Young" and "Rolling in the Deep."

"I am so grateful that I got given this opportunity — I'm so glad I finally made it to Mexico," she told the crowd. "Thank you so much for coming to my show. I had a great time. I hope you've enjoyed yourselves. Thank you for being so kind to us while we've been here."

Adele is set to wrap up the North American leg of her Adele Live tour next week in Phoenix, Arizona, after which she plans to take two months off and then tour Australia for several weeks.

