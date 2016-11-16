Adele Freaks Out Hilariously When a Bat Crashes Her Concert

Riddle me this, riddle me that, who's afraid of the big, black bat?

That would be Adele.

The British superstar received quite the fright during a recent performance at Mexico City's Palacio de los Deportes, which seats some 25,000 people: A bat flew in mid-show.

"There's a bat!" she yelled onstage, flapping her arms, as seen in a video posted on Twitter by H Ramos (@Hect).

"There's a bat there and it landed by your head!" she continued, pointing at a spot in the audience. "It landed right by your head! Oh my God, it's a f--king bat. Welcome to Mexico. It's true, I'm happy to be here, but a f--king bat, Jesus Christ!"