Nick Jonas has us in chains for his six-pack.

The "Jealous" crooner and his washboard abs appear on the December cover of Men's Fitness, and we might never be the same. Sure, we've seen Nick's gym-toned torso quite a few times over the years, but a little more Jonas eye candy couldn't hurt anyone, right?!

In the snapshot, the 24-year-old lifts his black muscle tee to reveal a bod that just won't quit, in addition to his bulging pair of biceps. Nick also rocks a pair of skintight jeans and exposes a tattoo of the word "Mercy" on his forearm. Happy hump day, y'all!

Looking to get ripped like Nick? His advice is fairly simple: "It's important to stay in your lane. One philosophy [trainer] Gregg [Miele] teaches that I really appreciate is that everybody's got a different approach to fitness. No one way is wrong. Being competitive is good, but it can also leave you sore and struggling to recover."