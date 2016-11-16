Watch out, Partridges, the Pearsons are coming for the title of TV's most musically inclined family.

In addition to making fans cry each week, This Is Us has also managed to make fans swoon, thanks to the vocal prowess of leading ladies Mandy Moore and Chrissy Metz. And it turns out, they aren't the NBC hit's only stars who can carry a tune, as Chrissy and Chris Sullivan (aka the duo behind one of our favorite new TV couples, Kate and Toby) teased the possibility of the cast starting a band.

Chrissy assigned Mandy the role of lead singer, Chris told E! News, "I can sing and play guitar, and I have a little ukulele that we could play. That would be cute!"