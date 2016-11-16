Even Eddie Redmayneforgets his lines!

E! News recently sat down with the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them actor and his co-star Katherine Waterston for a must-see game of "Who's Most Likely To?" When asked which of the wand-wielding wizards was most likely to flub their lines on set, Redmayne was quick to recall a particularly "catastrophic" scene.

"Do you remember that day? The last scene?" he asked Waterston. "The last scene of the film when the camera came in and I had to go, 'There's a venom in there…' We had to do it about 46 times and there were about a hundred extras, all these hours."