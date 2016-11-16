Even Eddie Redmayneforgets his lines!
E! News recently sat down with the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them actor and his co-star Katherine Waterston for a must-see game of "Who's Most Likely To?" When asked which of the wand-wielding wizards was most likely to flub their lines on set, Redmayne was quick to recall a particularly "catastrophic" scene.
"Do you remember that day? The last scene?" he asked Waterston. "The last scene of the film when the camera came in and I had to go, 'There's a venom in there…' We had to do it about 46 times and there were about a hundred extras, all these hours."
Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros.
Eddie continued, "It was catastrophic and now when I watch that scene in the film you can see it in my eyes going, ‘Remember the friggin' line.'" LOL!
Additionally, the pair weighed in on who's most likely to take a tumble during a stunt (Katherine), who's most likely to be caught noshing at craft services (Katherine) and who's most likely to break a wand (Neither!).
Waterston, who plays Porpentina Goldstein in the highly-anticipated flick, also dished on wanting to take home Fantastic Beasts merchandise with her character on it. "I was thinking, well, I have a niece and nephews. Maybe they'd want a little doll of me or something, but then I thought that's probably the last one that they want!"
Watch the video above to find out even more little known deets about the cast, including who actually dabbles in magic during their down time!
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them hits theaters Nov. 18.