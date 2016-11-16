Wilmer Valderrama: Ashton Kutcher Was "Built" to Be a Boy's Dad

Kutcher and Kunis are also parents to 2-year-old daughter Wyatt.

"It's amazing how beautiful people make beautiful babies," Valderrama told E! News last year, joking, "It just sucks!"

"I'm very happy that as a family, we've stayed so close and to be able to be Uncle Will, it's something that I love very much," he said.

Wilmer has known Kutcher and Kunis for years; they all starred on the sitcom That '70s Show from 1998 to 2006. This year, Valderrama appeared on several episodes of Ashton's Netflix series The Ranch, which also stars That '70s Show alum Danny Masterson. Season two is set to air in 2017. It is unclear if Valderrama, a full time cast member of NCIS, will reprise his role of Umberto on The Ranch. However, his shooting schedule does have some flexibility.

"They gave me a character that I could come in in and out whenever I had a little time off, you know, and I rarely have time off to do so," the actor told E! News. "NCIS was really so understanding that this was a very once in a lifetime thing for the fans to see us three together on screen."