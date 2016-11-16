Corey Feldman is soon to be a married man!
The 80s child star and performer recently proposed to longtime girlfriend Courtney Anne, according to People. Feldman popped the question while celebrating the couples' fourth anniversary in Palm Springs, Calif. over this past weekend.
But instead of getting down on one knee and presenting Courtney with a diamond sparkler, Feldman told the outlet that nerves got the best of him and he opted for a different route.
"I was of course a bit nervous, as any man will admit, you never truly know what a woman is thinking," he explained. "So as much as I assumed she would be happy and say yes, there's always that insecure part of my brain that regresses immediately to my childhood and thought maybe not."
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
The 45-year-old ended up writing "Will you marry me?" on a note card with two check boxes, one with a smiley face 'yes' and the other with a frowning face 'no.' As Feldman put it, he "kinda chickened out," adding, "Of course there was a ring in there with the note. Luckily she said yes!"
You might recognize his 27-year-old fiancé from Corey's infamous Today show performances. Courtney performs as his DJ, dressing up alongside fellow bandmates as angels.
As for when these two will ultimately walk down the aisle, Feldman said he expects the soon-to-be newlyweds will hold a "small, secret wedding just for family very soon" and "will likely have a big public wedding for friends and media to attend within a year."
Countdown is on. Congratulations, Corey and Courtney!