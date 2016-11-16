Corey Feldman is soon to be a married man!

The 80s child star and performer recently proposed to longtime girlfriend Courtney Anne, according to People. Feldman popped the question while celebrating the couples' fourth anniversary in Palm Springs, Calif. over this past weekend.

But instead of getting down on one knee and presenting Courtney with a diamond sparkler, Feldman told the outlet that nerves got the best of him and he opted for a different route.

"I was of course a bit nervous, as any man will admit, you never truly know what a woman is thinking," he explained. "So as much as I assumed she would be happy and say yes, there's always that insecure part of my brain that regresses immediately to my childhood and thought maybe not."