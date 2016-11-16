Casey Affleck Auditioned How Many Times for To Die For?

It's a good thing Casey Affleck isn't a quitter because his breakout role in 1995's To Die For didn't come easy.

"I read six times," Affleck recalls of auditioning for the role in the Gus Van Sant-directed thriller co-starring Nicole Kidman and Joaquin Phoenix. "I auditioned for that movie over and over again for the casting director and then I finally met the director and I read for him once and he said, 'That was good. Okay, you can do it,' and I got the part like that and I was like, 'That was easy!'

"Note to self: 'Don't read for casting directors, just get into the room with the director,'" Affleck added.