Brad Pitt All Smiles During Solo Trip to China

Brad Pitt always honors his commitments.
Putting his personal problems aside, the recently single actor continued his global press tour for Allied in Shanghai Sunday. Twenty-four hours later, the actor took selfies with fans and signed autographs for about 40 minutes before attending a 20-minute media event to promote the WWII romantic thriller. Questions related to his split with Angelina Jolie were off-limits.
Speaking to reporters about the project (out Nov. 23), Pitt said, "It's a nod to the classic films of the past. It's got good set pieces, a good sense of action, but ultimately it's one of those really strong romantic thrillers that many of the classics are based in, so it's kind of got everything. We think it's one for everyone. It's why we wanted to bring it here. So, it's great to get started."
Pitt appeared to be in good spirits Tuesday as the tour progressed. The 52-year-old actor was photographed writing Chinese letters on a piece of parchment during a visit to the Beaufort Terrace at Yu Garden. Later that afternoon, he enjoyed an afternoon tea with Shanghai locals. Pitt also participated in a photo op with Brad Grey, chairman and CEO of Paramount Pictures.
Marion Cotillard, Pitt's co-star, did not join him in China. Instead, she promoted the movie at a press junket in L.A. Sunday. At one point, she admitted staging a sex scene with Pitt wasn't as sexy as it looks onscreen. "We rehearsed and had a very determined choreography, and then it allows you freedom," Cotillard explained. "When you know exactly what your body will do, then you can act and you can be free to give the emotions and give the feelings because you won't think, 'What am I going to do next? Am I going to go on top of him?' It's an awkward situation."
Admittedly, Cotillard and Pitt got the giggles when it was time to film their sex scene. "We laughed because you need to get it out, because this is so weird," the 41-year-old actress told reporters. "And so you get this time of looking at each other and saying, 'OK, this is so weird.'"
Pitt and Cotillard's onscreen chemistry was so convincing that some tabloids accused the stars of having an affair–allegations they both firmly denied. As director Robert Zemeckis explained on NBC's Today Wednesday, the actors are taking it in stride. "There's not much you can do. Unfortunately, I think it's part of being a celebrity," he said. Rather than dwell on rumors about the film's stars or speculate on Pitt's marital problems with Jolie, Zemeckis said he would prefer to "give everybody their privacy and try to respect the problems that they're going through."
