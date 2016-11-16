Brad Pitt All Smiles During Solo Trip to China

Brad Pitt always honors his commitments.

Putting his personal problems aside, the recently single actor continued his global press tour for Allied in Shanghai Sunday. Twenty-four hours later, the actor took selfies with fans and signed autographs for about 40 minutes before attending a 20-minute media event to promote the WWII romantic thriller. Questions related to his split with Angelina Jolie were off-limits.

Speaking to reporters about the project (out Nov. 23), Pitt said, "It's a nod to the classic films of the past. It's got good set pieces, a good sense of action, but ultimately it's one of those really strong romantic thrillers that many of the classics are based in, so it's kind of got everything. We think it's one for everyone. It's why we wanted to bring it here. So, it's great to get started."