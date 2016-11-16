Is it time to retire the Mannequin Challenge? Not before Saturday Night Live has its turn. In the promo for Kristen Wiig's return to SNL, her second time hosting, the entire cast and crew assembles for the viral video challenge.

Take it all in. There is Mikey Day and Bobby Moynihan in character from the David S. Pumpkins sketch, Vanessa Bayer and Pete Davidson being wary of an exploding Coca-Cola, Kate McKinnon as her alien abduction character, Ms Rafferty and Leslie Jones taking a selfie, seemingly unaware of the Mannequin Challenge.

"Why you all stand still like this?" Jones asks. "Huh?"