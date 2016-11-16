Saturday Night Live Does the Mannequin Challenge and It's Pretty Much the Best Thanks to Leslie Jones

by Chris Harnick

Saturday Night Live

YouTube

Is it time to retire the Mannequin Challenge? Not before Saturday Night Live has its turn. In the promo for Kristen Wiig's return to SNL, her second time hosting, the entire cast and crew assembles for the viral video challenge.

Take it all in. There is Mikey Day and Bobby Moynihan in character from the David S. Pumpkins sketch, Vanessa Bayer and Pete Davidson being wary of an exploding Coca-Cola, Kate McKinnon as her alien abduction character, Ms Rafferty and Leslie Jones taking a selfie, seemingly unaware of the Mannequin Challenge.

"Why you all stand still like this?" Jones asks. "Huh?"

Watch

Celebs Are Taking on the Mannequin Challenge

Wiig hosts with musical guest The xx. Jones, Wiig and McKinnon starred opposite each other in Ghostbusters this summer. The three also appeared in Masterminds together. Up next for Wiig is The Heyday of the Insensitive Bastards.

The Mannequin Challenge has swept social media. Britney Spears, Kate Hudson, Adriana Lima and more have all gotten in on the craze. Even Sesame Street filmed one. Be warned, a little magic may be ruined when you see some of the puppeteers and your favorite Sesame Street characters, especially after Bert and Ernie "ruin" the shot.

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays, 11:30 on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

