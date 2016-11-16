Is David Blaine addicted to the danger?

That was a major question during his special, Beyond Magic, which aired Tuesday night on ABC. While there were endless celebrity appearances—Margot Robbie, John Travolta, Johnny Depp, Jennifer Lawrence, Emma Stone, Drake to name just a few—the undeniable scene stealer was the 43-year-old magician and illusionist who tested his body and fate in more ways than most ever would—especially in less than an hour's time. After all, "Do you have 911 on speed dial?" was an actual question asked during the segment.

Danger aside, Blaine's talent was unquestionable as he munched on glass, swallowed swords, guessed cards from a full stack and threw cell phones off roofs only to find them in a nearby purse.

While the 42-minute show was packed with moments that would marvel any ordinary viewer, here are five of Blaine's tricks from Beyond Magic that left jaws permanently dropped.