Ricky Martin Announces Las Vegas Residency

Sin City is the place to be.
Not long after the Backstreet Boys announced their Las Vegas residency—following in the footsteps of musicians including Céline Dion, Boys II Men, Britney Spears, Lionel Richie, Jennifer Lopez, Pitbull, Rod Stewart and Mariah Carey—international superstar Ricky Martin revealed Wednesday that he will be headlining the Park Theater at Monte Carlo.
Martin made the announcement on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "I'm going to be in Vegas!" the Grammy winner said. "I have a residency in Vegas!" Best of all, Martin said, "You're all invited!"
Realizing he'd been caught up in the moment, he asked Ellen DeGeneres, "Did I just say that?" Thankfully, the comedienne had another surprise in store for her studio audience. "Tickets go on sale Monday, and I want all of you to see Ricky's concert," the Emmy-winning daytime talk show host said. "You're going to get a pair of tickets and a two-night stay at the Monte Carlo!"
Residency dates have yet to be revealed. Martin's been busy, as the "Adiós" singer will wrap his One World Tour Dec. 15 at Centro de Congresos Queretaro in Querétaro City, Mexico.
The Park Theater opens next month, with rocker Stevie Nicks set to take the stage Dec. 17. Bruno Mars will ring in the New Year on Dec. 30 and Dec. 31, and he is scheduled to return to Park Theater in March 2017. Cher will also perform at the venue in March and May 2017.
In a press release, the Monte Carlo said the 5,200-seat entertainment venue and its state-of-the-art audio and visual technology "will provide artists of diverse talents with a dynamic space to create one-of-a-kind productions where every seat allows guests to feel up close and personal. From comedy shows and live concerts, to sporting events and award shows, Park Theater is specially designed with the ability to transform seamlessly for any occasion."