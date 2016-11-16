Ricky Martin Announces Las Vegas Residency

Sin City is the place to be.

Not long after the Backstreet Boys announced their Las Vegas residency—following in the footsteps of musicians including Céline Dion, Boys II Men, Britney Spears, Lionel Richie, Jennifer Lopez, Pitbull, Rod Stewart and Mariah Carey—international superstar Ricky Martin revealed Wednesday that he will be headlining the Park Theater at Monte Carlo.

Martin made the announcement on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "I'm going to be in Vegas!" the Grammy winner said. "I have a residency in Vegas!" Best of all, Martin said, "You're all invited!"

Realizing he'd been caught up in the moment, he asked Ellen DeGeneres, "Did I just say that?" Thankfully, the comedienne had another surprise in store for her studio audience. "Tickets go on sale Monday, and I want all of you to see Ricky's concert," the Emmy-winning daytime talk show host said. "You're going to get a pair of tickets and a two-night stay at the Monte Carlo!"