We already knew that This Is Us has a unique ability to make us cry on a weekly basis, but here is the ultimate proof of its tear-inducing skills: episode seven's opening featured a lovely Cat Stevens song set to a montage of the Pearson family's…washing machines?

Yes—even a montage of laundry can make us cry if you pair it with an emotional, folky song and some snippets of Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia speaking. Don't believe us? Check out the video above and try not to get "The Wind" stuck in your head for the rest of the night.