We already knew that This Is Us has a unique ability to make us cry on a weekly basis, but here is the ultimate proof of its tear-inducing skills: episode seven's opening featured a lovely Cat Stevens song set to a montage of the Pearson family's…washing machines?
Yes—even a montage of laundry can make us cry if you pair it with an emotional, folky song and some snippets of Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia speaking. Don't believe us? Check out the video above and try not to get "The Wind" stuck in your head for the rest of the night.
Silly laundry montage aside, the episode actually dug pretty deep into the deep-seated rift between Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Kevin (Justin Hartley), culminating in a FANTASTIC cameo from Seth Meyers. While they're not going to immediately become best friends, it was very hopeful to see them actually act like adults. Plus, William (Ron Cephas Jones) and Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) finally got a chance to bond (though William accidentally let a very important piece of information slip).
On the sadder side of things, the fact that Toby (Chris Sullivan) has been losing weight so quickly with seemingly little effort finally became an issue in his and Kate's (Chrissy Metz) relationship—causing her to backslide in her diet.
We should also take a minute to praise the This Is Us casting department for the incredible teen versions of the Big Three, because they were so well-cast.
Oh, and don't you worry—the episode, which was called "The Best Washing Machine In the Whole World," ended with another laundry-based montage.
