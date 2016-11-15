Splash News
Audrina Patridge is a newlywed who can't wait to share her exciting wedding story with her fans and followers around the world.
The Hills alum took to her blog to dish on her special day tying the knot to Corey Bohan in a romantic ceremony in Hawaii surrounded by their friends, family and their daughter Kirra Max Bohan.
"I wanted my wedding to be magical with a hint of romance and Boho glam—I have Pinterest to thank for the inspiration that slowly brought my vision to life! We were thrilled to bring both our families and friends together to celebrate our lifelong commitment in one of our favorite vacation spots… Hawaii!"
The former reality star added that the morning of her wedding day "was a little hectic" and that her "nerves were all over the place."
"Amidst all of the chaos, I managed to steal a few moments to myself in the bathroom prior to the ceremony — I sat there in silence, took a few deep breaths, kissed Kirra, and said a prayer!"
But as luck would have it, Patridge's big moment walking down the aisle with her father was met with a less-than convenient wardrobe malfunction when her veil caught onto a wooden pole separating the seats.
"I kept moving forward with a smile on my face until it came off!!!" she explained.
"I continued walking until some very generous friends ran up behind me to secure it back on my head. LOL — sometimes you have to roll with the punches!"
Looks like the nuptials went off with a hitch!