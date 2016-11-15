Audrina Patridge is a newlywed who can't wait to share her exciting wedding story with her fans and followers around the world.

The Hills alum took to her blog to dish on her special day tying the knot to Corey Bohan in a romantic ceremony in Hawaii surrounded by their friends, family and their daughter Kirra Max Bohan.

"I wanted my wedding to be magical with a hint of romance and Boho glam—I have Pinterest to thank for the inspiration that slowly brought my vision to life! We were thrilled to bring both our families and friends together to celebrate our lifelong commitment in one of our favorite vacation spots… Hawaii!"