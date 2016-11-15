We now pronounce you husband and wife and one sexy unique couple.

It's only been three months since Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz exchanged vows in front of family and close friends.

But as the Vanderpump Rules stars continue savoring life as newlyweds, the couple can't help but admit this whole marriage thing feels really right.

"There is an overall shift in the dynamic in a way that the pressure is off. We're just starting the rest of our lives together and it was a long road to get here so I think we're just kind of embracing that we've overcome so much and remain committed and in love and we're happy," Katie shared with E! News' Will Marfuggi while inside SUR restaurant and lounge in West Hollywood. "I'm glowing, basking in marital bliss."

Tom added, "I know marriage can be hard and you have to work at it, but it's been easy."