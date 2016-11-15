We now pronounce you husband and wife and one sexy unique couple.
It's only been three months since Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz exchanged vows in front of family and close friends.
But as the Vanderpump Rules stars continue savoring life as newlyweds, the couple can't help but admit this whole marriage thing feels really right.
"There is an overall shift in the dynamic in a way that the pressure is off. We're just starting the rest of our lives together and it was a long road to get here so I think we're just kind of embracing that we've overcome so much and remain committed and in love and we're happy," Katie shared with E! News' Will Marfuggi while inside SUR restaurant and lounge in West Hollywood. "I'm glowing, basking in marital bliss."
Tom added, "I know marriage can be hard and you have to work at it, but it's been easy."
Isabella Vosmikova/Bravo
Back in August, Bravo cameras rolled as the couple got married in Northern California. While viewers will be able to witness the romantic moment later this season, both parties can't help but tease how special the day was.
"I was very adamant that every detail was planned out before we ever got there so that we could just enjoy every minute of it," Katie explained. "I remember during our reception, standing there and looking around at everyone and everything and it just felt like a fairytale."
She added, "I can't believe this is truly the best day of my life."
While anticipation grows for the special day, there is one moment in the show that could catch viewers off guard. Let's just say more than a few surprises are in store.
"I don't use this word lightly either but [our wedding day] was bliss. It was just perfect," Tom gushed. "I had the best surprise of my life happen there. I want to tell you but I can't."
Vanderpump Rules airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)