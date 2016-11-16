FOX; Press Association via AP Images
Life on the road must have its pros and cons.
Musicians who go on domestic and international world tours spend tons of time on buses and airplanes, which probably falls under the con category. But the plus side, however, is that they get to bring riders with them—requests they want the venue to see through so they're as comfortable as possible. Basic requests include snacks, bottled water and towels, but sometimes musicians can include some wacky food items.
Here are some of the strangest (if not unexpected) items on some stars lists:
One Direction: When the boy band first started going on tour, they requested that no alcohol be permitted backstage until after the show ended. At that point, beer could be allowed, as well as "KFC and local good pizza places." The members of 1D also requested homemade desserts. Who can resist delicious fried chicken and pizza?
Justin Bieber: A few years ago a health-conscious Biebs requested herbal teas to keep his vocal chords in check. But the little kid inside of him requested both peanut butter and cheese Ritz Bits and Swedish Fish.
Van Halen: Perhaps the most famous rider of all time, Van Halen's request demanded a bowl of M&Ms, but absolutely no brown ones could be included. Imagine having to be the worker who needed to pick all of them out of the batch!
Bruce Springsteen: He's one of the most iconic rockers, but The Boss turned out to be a secret health freak. During his 2002-2003 tour, Springsteen requested green tea, soy meals and various health supplements.
Beyoncé: The pop diva, who once lost weight for Dreamgirls using the master cleanse, has requested champagne and burgers to be waiting for her once she finishes performing her hits.
Jennifer Lopez: The "Booty" songstress' rider has included apple pie with ice cream and green seedless grapes. She also has asked for Evian water at room temperature, as well as brownies, pineapple, mango and papaya. Everything in moderation!
Katy Perry: The "I Kissed a Girl" singer's rider is also the stuff of picture-perfect health. "We have really healthy snacks," Perry told Celebuzz at the world premiere of Katy Perry: The Prismatic World Tour in Los Angeles. "It's actually so boring because if you have really good snacks, you would just snack. So we have a lot of kale and a lot of the dried fruit situation. A lot of probiotics. I have a probiotic everyday. I know I sound like a super mom but I kind of am."
Slipknot: The heavy metal band's rider reads like a little kid's dream kitchen: six cans of Chef Boyardee ravioli, one large bag of assorted Starburst fruit chews and six assorted cans of Campbell's chunky soup.
Nicki Minaj: Despite her all-out, over-the-top performances, Minaj keeps her rider requests fairly simple. She has been known to ask for spicy fried chicken wings, two space heaters, candles that smell like baked goods, three different flavors of chewing gum and a cheese platter. Can we get some of those candles please?
John Mayer: Like many of the stars on this list, Mayer also has some sugary guilty pleasures. The "Gravity" crooner has asked for kids' cereals such as Count Chocula and Cap'n Crunch. To counteract the effects of the cereals, he also asks for two containers of Altoids.
Rihanna: Perhaps the best rider of all, Rihanna asks for Oreos, Haribo gummies, Babybel cheese and Red Bull.
