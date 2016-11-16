Life on the road must have its pros and cons.

Musicians who go on domestic and international world tours spend tons of time on buses and airplanes, which probably falls under the con category. But the plus side, however, is that they get to bring riders with them—requests they want the venue to see through so they're as comfortable as possible. Basic requests include snacks, bottled water and towels, but sometimes musicians can include some wacky food items.

Here are some of the strangest (if not unexpected) items on some stars lists: