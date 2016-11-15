You better believe Lin-Manuel Miranda is ready to go under the sea.

For any and all moviegoers excited about The Little Mermaid's live-action film, planning is still underway. But one Hollywood star is completely committed to the project that will likely become an unforgettable experience.

"We're in super-early talks—I literally don't have a title for what my job on The Little Mermaid is yet," Lin-Manuel told Vulture. "Right now, it's the guy who wears the 'don't mess it up' hat. If I could sign a contract with that job title on it, that would be great! But that's sort of where we are."

All kidding aside, the Broadway star who became a household name thanks to his role in Hamilton is more than excited to be a part of Disney's latest version.

And if those up top need his singing skills, he's totally open to it.