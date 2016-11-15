Jim Parsons is celebrating his 14th anniversary with boyfriend Todd Spiewak with a touching message on Instagram that's bound to earn him brownie points.

The Big Bang Theory star wrote the lengthy caption alongside a sweet shot of the two performing karaoke while on a date years ago.

"I met this guy (the one with the mic) 14 years ago today and it was the best thing that ever happened to me, no contest."

The Emmy Award-winning actor continued, "One of his greatest gifts to me is that he no longer takes me to sing karaoke. Also, I believe this was a selfie with an actual camera, as our phones couldn't do that back then hahaha!" How far we've come…