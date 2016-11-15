Jim Parsons is celebrating his 14th anniversary with boyfriend Todd Spiewak with a touching message on Instagram that's bound to earn him brownie points.
The Big Bang Theory star wrote the lengthy caption alongside a sweet shot of the two performing karaoke while on a date years ago.
"I met this guy (the one with the mic) 14 years ago today and it was the best thing that ever happened to me, no contest."
The Emmy Award-winning actor continued, "One of his greatest gifts to me is that he no longer takes me to sing karaoke. Also, I believe this was a selfie with an actual camera, as our phones couldn't do that back then hahaha!" How far we've come…
Just last year, the actor sat down with James Lipton on Inside the Actors Studio and explained how coming out as gay in an interview was a relief.
"I never had a coming out piece, I just didn't mention it," Parsons shared. "I took Todd with me to events…and then finally one day while working on Harvey I did a piece with Patrick Healy for The New York Times and he just point-blank asked, ‘Was working on The Normal Heart meaningful to you as a gay man?' And I was like, ‘Well, yeah. Yeah.' And what a wonderful…I can't tell you what a wonderful thing that was, what a gift he gave me with one question. It was suddenly out there and official."
Parsons also dished a bit about his first date, a blind date mind you, with Todd back in 2002 at a karaoke bar.
As for the song he sang first? "I Found Someone."