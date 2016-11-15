Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Morena Baccarin's custody battle over her son Julius is far from over.
The Gotham actress is currently in the midst of trying to get her 3-year-old with ex-husband Austin Chick to Brazil to visit her dying grandmother.
A source tells E! News that the personal matter is "heartbreaking" and that "this whole situation has been challenging at every level."
According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Baccarin asked Chick to consent to letting her take Julius to the country but he didn't approve due to the ongoing Zika epidemic.
As a result, the former Homeland actress is asking the courts to issue an order which would allow her to take Julius to Brazil with Ben McKenzie and their baby girl.
After almost a yearlong battle, Chick and Baccarin's divorce was finalized in May of this year.
She was also previously ordered to pay Chick more than $22,000 per month in child and spousal support.
But this year has been met with plenty of highs for Baccarin as well as she welcomed daughter Frances Laiz Setta Schenkkan with McKenzie March 2.
"All are happy and healthy and appreciate the well-wishes," Baccarin's rep told E! News in a statement at the time, reiterating that the couple is "so happy."