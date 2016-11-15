Welcome to the joys of motherhood, Jurnee Smollett-Bell.
The Friday Night Lights star has welcomed her first child with husband Josiah Bell.
"Hunter Zion Bell," the actress shared on Instagram Tuesday evening while holding her son close to the chest. "So in love with our little man ❤❤❤@josiahbell."
Josiah added, "He's here...Hunter Zion Bell......@jurneebell I'm so in love!"
Fans may recognize the new mom from her role on NBC's fan-favorite series Parenthood and Friday Night Lights. Most recently, she starred in WGN's Underground.
Back in June, E! News confirmed the couple was expanding their family when they announced some big news on Instagram.
"He+Me+Baby= Three," Jurnee wrote on Instagram while debuting her baby bump. "So in love with this beautiful blessing God has given us. #WeArePregnant!! ❤❤❤ @josiahbell."
One family member overjoyed with the news was Jurnee's brother Jussie Smollett who couldn't contain his excitement on social media.
"My little baby is having a baby!!!!!!!! @jurneebell I remember mommy giving birth to you and now you're about to have a baby of your own. I love you so so so so much," the Empire star shared. "This is the most blessed event in life and you & @josiahbell are built for it. Love y'all so much."
And with the holidays right around the corner, we have no doubts that the love between this family is only going to grow.
"Can this night get any better..... I adore this woman," Josiah recently wrote on Instagram after spending an ordinary evening with his wife. "Doesn't get any better. #Blessed."
Congratulations you two on your big news.