Back in June, E! News confirmed the couple was expanding their family when they announced some big news on Instagram.

"He+Me+Baby= Three," Jurnee wrote on Instagram while debuting her baby bump. "So in love with this beautiful blessing God has given us. #WeArePregnant!! ❤❤❤ @josiahbell."

One family member overjoyed with the news was Jurnee's brother Jussie Smollett who couldn't contain his excitement on social media.

"My little baby is having a baby!!!!!!!! @jurneebell I remember mommy giving birth to you and now you're about to have a baby of your own. I love you so so so so much," the Empire star shared. "This is the most blessed event in life and you & @josiahbell are built for it. Love y'all so much."