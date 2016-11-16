UPDATE: The Spokane Police Department has made two arrests following the robbery. The two suspects will be booked into the Snohomish County Jail on probable cause charges for robbery. The case remains under investigation.

___________________________

Former Deadliest Catch star Jake Harris has been admitted to the ICU following a frightening encounter over the weekend.

E! News has learned that firefighters first assessed the reality star Saturday night after receiving a report of an injured male in Washington State.

While authorities recommended that Jake be transported to the hospital, he refused. When he returned home, however, residents ended up taking the injured male to the hospital where he was admitted to the ICU.