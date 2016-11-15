Shakira Addresses Her Baby Boy's Health for the First Time

After much speculation, Shakira is putting the rumors to rest about her one-year-old son Sasha's health.
The singer shared a tender photo alongside her youngest child and captioned it with, "Thanks for all the messages you sent for Sasha while he was sick. Everything is under control now, and he's back to his cheerful self!"
We're sure fans are relieved to hear this news!
On Monday, Nov. 7, Shakira announced that she would be canceling her appearances at the Latin Grammys and American Music Awards.
"Due to personal matters, I won't be able to travel to Las Vegas & LA to attend the @LatinGRAMMYs or the @AMAs this year," she tweeted. "I will be accompanying @carlosvives in spirit @LatinGRAMMYs, celebrating this incredible year that we've shared together with #LaBicicleta."
Although we won't be seeing her in the upcoming award shows, we can soon expect the Colombian beauty to premiere her music video with Maluma for their hit song "Chantaje" which is already No. 1 on three different Billboard charts.
"I am so grateful to Shakira for having invited me to work with her in the studio--it has been an unforgettable experience-- and to now receive this number one for our song together is a great honor. Thanks as well to radio and the fans for your support," the singer said upon receiving the news.