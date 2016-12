Eddie Redmayne Loves Wearing Sweaters

Eddie Redmayne looks good in anything he wears.

He's become such a fashion inspiration, Prada snagged him to be the face of its latest fall/winter ad campaign.

And we couldn't help notice that the Oscar winner appears to have a thing for sweaters (or jumpers, as the British would say).

The Fantastic Beast and Where to Find Them star's collection of knitwear is giving us major #sweatergoals.

From classic preppy crewnecks to kitschy and colorful, check out the gallery below to see Eddie in all his sweater glory.