Suns out, buns out for Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian!
Although we're in the middle of fall, Los Angeles has been seeing some soaring temperatures that Angelinos are taking advantage of. In fact, Kourtney and Khloe hopped into their bathing suits on Tuesday to soak up some sunshine while they still can.
The mother-of-three took to Snapchat to share a pic of both herself and Khloe while lying on their tummies, wearing their cheeky suits and letting their booties get some Vitamin D, too.
Kourtney captioned the pic of her sis by writing, "A-- parade!"
Of course, the rest and relaxation comes after some hard work in the gym earlier Tuesday morning, which Kourtney shared on Snapchat. The sisters have been staying motivated by working out together with their personal trainers, and it's definitely working!
As we saw over the weekend, Kourtney looked toned and fit in a leopard-print string bikini again while vacationing in Mexico with Scott Disick and their family.
The formal couple showed no PDA, but they appeared to be in good spirits, lounging and walking around together.
The pair originally broke up in July 2015 and have since remained friends, co-parenting and spending time together with their kids.