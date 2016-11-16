Here's How to Make Teresa Giudice's Favorite Holiday Dish

When it comes to the holidays, the Giudice's turn to an Italian classic.

Whether it's Christmas Eve or just a regular night for her family of six, Real Housewives of New Jersey reality star Teresa Giudice channels her roots to feed her famous clan.

"As you know by now, Joe and I like things spicy," she wrote in her cookbook, FABULICIOUS: Teresa's Italian Family Cookbook. "This is one of our favorite meals—great for the entire family or just a romantic dinner."

The dish is devil shrimp with angel hair pasta in an arrabbiata sauce. To add ease to taste, the recipe only calls for a few simple ingredients, makes enough to feed six and only entails four steps. Basically, you'll be done in the time it takes to say buono!

Without further ado, let's begin: