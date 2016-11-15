Miley Cyrus' 16-year-old sister Noah Cyrus is falling in her musical family's footsteps!

The youngest of the Cyrus clan just dropped her very first single, and it's really quite good. The song, "Make Me (Cry)" is way different than most artist's first, pop-inspired hit—including Miley's—as it follows a slower beat with a theme relating to toxic love and heartbreak.

Her raspy vocals are incredibly reminiscent of her sister's as she teams up with U.K. singer and producer Labrinth and sings, "Gave you up 'bout 21 times/ Felt those lips tell me 21 lies/ You'll be the death of me, sage advice/ Loving you could make Jesus cry."

The chorus reads, "I never needed you like I do right now/ I never hated you like I do right now/ Cause all you ever do is make me..." the lyrics trail off as we hear the sound of a drop of water.